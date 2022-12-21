Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced additional appointments to her senior staff in the governor’s office.
“I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team,” Sanders said. “Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people.”
Senior staff appointments
Communications Director Alexa Henning most recently served as deputy chief of staff and spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and senior adviser to the senator’s 2022 re-election campaign. She brings a decade of experience in strategic communication and media relations throughout all levels of government and political campaigns. Prior to her most recent work, she was director of media affairs for the Donald J. Trump for president cmpaign in 2020 and the former White House director of broadcast media for President Trump. Alexa also worked for Jamestown Associates, a political and public affairs firm, and for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas). She is from Dallas, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Governor’s Mansion Administrator Mary Ashleigh Harper will join the Sanders administration having spent the previous eight years in public service to the State of Arkansas. Harper has worked the past three years as a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Education Coordinator, representing the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. Prior to that she spent two years in the classroom as a first-grade teacher at Noble-Allbritton Elementary School in the Hamburg School District. Harper previously served as the coordinator of the First Lady of Arkansas in the Office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. She is a Hamburg native and graduate of both the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville (BA) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (M.Ed.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.