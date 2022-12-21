Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced additional appointments to her senior staff in the governor’s office.

“I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team,” Sanders said. “Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people.”

