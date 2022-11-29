Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced several individuals who will make up her senior staff in the governor’s office.

“Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed,” Sanders said. “I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top.”

