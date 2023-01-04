Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday announced her intention to nominate Brigadier General Jon Stubbs as Secretary of the Military and The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard and Major General Kendall Penn as the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I will be appointing two high-caliber individuals with decades of military experience who will lead with honor and integrity – BG Jon Stubbs as The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard and Major General Kendall Penn as the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Sanders said. “BG Stubbs’ extensive Army National Guard experience makes him a clear choice to lead the Department of Military as The Adjutant General, ensuring our airmen and soldiers are standing at the ready to support the state of Arkansas and our nation. Major General Penn has done an excellent job leading our Department of Military, which is why I have asked him to continue to serve and take on the critical role of Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Together, we will ensure that the brave, selfless men and women who have served our country in uniform are always cared for and supported.”

