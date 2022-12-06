Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced her intention to nominate Mike Mills as the Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

“Mike Mills is one of the premier outdoor recreation and tourism leaders not only in the state of Arkansas but across the country, and I am proud to announce my intention to nominate him as the next Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism,” Sanders said. “Arkansas is the Natural State – and from our unparalleled natural beauty to our world-class outdoor recreation to our rich cultural heritage, we have an incredible story to tell. Together, we will share it with the rest of the nation and the world and take our state to the next level.”

