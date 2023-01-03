Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Governor Doug Ducey in Arizona, as the Secretary of the Department of Corrections, and that she intends to work in partnership with the State Board of Corrections to confirm him to the position.
“As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and devote the necessary resources to increase prison capacity to allow for the retention of violent, repeat offenders, I made it a priority to select an individual with decades of experience in correctional oversight and who shares my commitment to public safety,” Sanders said. “Joe Profiri is that person. His background and experiences, not only at the managerial level but more importantly as a correctional officer, in Arizona have uniquely prepared him to lead our Corrections Department with accountability, integrity, and professionalism. I look forward to welcoming Joe and his family to Arkansas.”
“The work of corrections to keep communities safe by professionally retaining violent, repeat offenders and adequately preparing offender populations for reintegration is challenging but a passion of mine,” Profiri said. “I am honored to accept the Governor-elect’s nomination and to bring my dedication and skills to Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders has a bold plan to reduce crime, and I look forward to joining her in that critical work along with her new choice for Secretary of Public Safety Captain Hagar.”
About Joe Profiri
Joe Profiri is a corrections and criminal justice professional with over thirty years of experience in administration of public safety programs and correctional oversight at local, state, and national levels.
Serving the Arizona Department of Corrections as Deputy Director, he collaborates with the Department’s well-trained workforce of corrections professionals to keep communities safe by effectively employing the field’s best security practices, enforcement actions, and proven reentry programming to ready the offender population for release and reintegration into Arizona’s communities as civil and productive citizens.
During his career with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Profiri has served in many capacities, beginning in 1988 as a Correctional Officer. He promoted into the Inspector General’s Bureau as a Criminal Investigator after graduating from the Central Arizona Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, where he was awarded the prestigious Russell L. Duncan Memorial Award for Law Enforcement Excellence. He progressed through the ranks of the Inspector General’s Bureau to finally serve as the (Interim) Deputy Inspector General, before moving to Prison Operations. Profiri served in the Warden’s series within Prison Operations and as the Southern Region Operations Director until he was appointed to his current role in August of 2018.
Profiri has also served as a police officer with the Coolidge Police Department and Deputy Sheriff with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, he served the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigrations Customs Enforcement as a contracted senior expert analyst in evaluating the effectiveness of programs, operations, and productivity of detention management at federal detention facilities to ensure their compliance with National Detention Standards.
Profiri graduated summa cum laude from Grand Canyon University where he was conferred a Bachelor of Science Degree in Justice Studies. He also completed his Certified Public Manager through Arizona State University and attended the Executive Excellence Program through the U.S. Department of Justice – National Institute of Corrections.
Profiri is a member of the North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents, the Arizona Probation, Parole and Corrections Association, and the American Correctional Association.
A native Arizonan, Profiri enjoys an array of outdoor recreational activities with his family, volunteering and serving various ministries at his church.
