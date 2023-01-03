Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Governor Doug Ducey in Arizona, as the Secretary of the Department of Corrections, and that she intends to work in partnership with the State Board of Corrections to confirm him to the position.

“As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and devote the necessary resources to increase prison capacity to allow for the retention of violent, repeat offenders, I made it a priority to select an individual with decades of experience in correctional oversight and who shares my commitment to public safety,” Sanders said. “Joe Profiri is that person. His background and experiences, not only at the managerial level but more importantly as a correctional officer, in Arizona have uniquely prepared him to lead our Corrections Department with accountability, integrity, and professionalism. I look forward to welcoming Joe and his family to Arkansas.”

