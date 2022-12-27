Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced several individuals who will fill key leadership roles at the Department of Human Services (DHS) in her administration, including her intention to nominate Kristi Putnam as secretary.

Sanders also announced her intention to appoint Mischa Martin as deputy director for youth and families; Janet Mann as deputy director of health and state Medicaid director; and Mark White as chief of staff.

