Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Wednesday her intention to reappoint Larry Walther as the Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

“Larry Walther has devotedly offered his talents and expertise to his state and country for almost two decades, and I am fortunate that he has agreed to remain as Secretary of our state’s Department of Finance and Administration,” Sanders said. “As Secretary, Larry has been an innovator at making government more efficient and available to our citizens, items that I applaud. He is going to be a critical partner in my efforts to make our state government lean and efficient and responsibly phase out the state income tax.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.