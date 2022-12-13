Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced her intention to reappoint Wes Ward as the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

“As the current Secretary of Agriculture, Wes Ward has done an excellent job growing our largest industry and developing relationships with the men and women who work in agriculture, and I am excited that he will continue in this critical role for our state,” Sanders said. “He’s also done this work over the last seven years while continuing to serve our nation in uniform, giving credence to his character and dedication. Agriculture is the backbone of Arkansas’ economy, and I am proud that our hardworking Arkansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and foresters help feed and supply the state, nation, and world. As governor, we will work together to ensure that we remain a global leader.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.