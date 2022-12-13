Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced her intention to reappoint Wes Ward as the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
“As the current Secretary of Agriculture, Wes Ward has done an excellent job growing our largest industry and developing relationships with the men and women who work in agriculture, and I am excited that he will continue in this critical role for our state,” Sanders said. “He’s also done this work over the last seven years while continuing to serve our nation in uniform, giving credence to his character and dedication. Agriculture is the backbone of Arkansas’ economy, and I am proud that our hardworking Arkansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and foresters help feed and supply the state, nation, and world. As governor, we will work together to ensure that we remain a global leader.”
“I look forward to continuing to invest in our strong, dynamic agriculture industry as the Secretary of Agriculture,” Ward said. “Governor-elect Sanders shares my deep appreciation for how important agriculture is to our state, and we will work together to continue to see it grow to new heights.”
About Wes Ward
Wes Ward is from the small rural town of Lake City in Northeast Arkansas and is a graduate of Riverside High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business with an emphasis in Agricultural Finance from Arkansas State University. Wes has also earned a law degree (JD), a Master of Laws degree (LL.M.) in Agricultural and Food Law, and a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Arkansas.
Wes has been serving in the United States Marine Corps for over 22 years and has completed deployments and exercises in Afghanistan, Jordan, and Japan. He is currently serving in the Marine Corps Reserves as a Detachment Commander with the 1st Civil Affairs Group in Camp Pendleton, California.
Wes is serving as the third secretary of Agriculture for the State of Arkansas. Wes was appointed to the position in March 2015 by Governor Asa Hutchinson. He also serves as the Second Vice President for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA).
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture includes the Forestry Division, Natural Resources Division, Livestock and Poultry Division, and Plant Industries Division. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for Arkansans and the nation.
