Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced that Renee Mallory will serve as the Secretary of Health. Mallory has been the Interim Secretary since Sanders took office.

“Renee Mallory has done an excellent job leading the Department of Health as the Interim Secretary – and today, I am proud to announce that she will serve as the permanent Secretary. Her 34 years of service at the Department of Health have prepared her to excel in this role. She is the highly qualified, experienced leader we need at the helm as we work together to improve and protect the health of all Arkansans,” the governor said.

