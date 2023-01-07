Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made two more announcements regarding her intention to nominate members of her cabinet ahead of her inauguration on Jan. 10, news releases provided to the Log Cabin on Thursday and Friday read.
For inspector general, Sanders has chosen to nominate Allison Bragg, a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Per the news release announcing her nomination on Friday, Bragg has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for 10 years and prosecuted a variety of cases that range from white collar crime to violent crime.
“Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next Inspector General for our state,” Sanders said, per the news release. “She is a respected federal prosecutor, a lifelong Arkansan and brings a proven record of success and leadership to the talented team I have assembled. I look forward to working together to ensure that our government operates with integrity and accountability.”
Currently, Bragg is the White Collar Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and also serves as their Public Information Officer. A member of the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys, Bragg has served as their national vice president.
A lifelong Arkansan who grew up in Lee County, Bragg graduated from the University of Arkansas and obtained a law degree there. Outside of work, Bragg “enjoys spending time with her husband and their two boys, attending her sons’ sporting events, serving on the board of their school PTA and volunteering with their church,” the news release read.
Bragg said she’s honored to be nominated by Sanders.
“Governor-elect Sanders has the right, bold vision to take Arkansas to the next level, and together we will work to ensure that we accomplish it with effectiveness, integrity and honor,” Bragg said.
On Thursday, Sanders announced her intention to reappoint the current Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing Daryl Bassett to his role when her administration begins.
Bassett has the distinction of being the first appointed Secretary for the Department of Labor and Licensing, having started in the role in 2019. Formerly the Director of the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, Bassett served in the administration of Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, on the Arkansas Public Service Commission and as his Chief Economic Development Advisor.
“Arkansas workers deserve a Secretary of Labor and Licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” Sanders said. “I am pleased the Secretary has agreed to continue his stewardship of this department, promoting the protection and safety of workers, and to help me pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations.”
A former president of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and previous chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Diversity Committee, Bassett said he’s honored to continue serving Arkansans.
“Our workers are the best in the country, and I look forward to continuing to be one of their strongest advocates across the state,” Bassett said.
Sanders’ announcements come just days before she swears in as the first female governor in the history of Arkansas on Jan. 10. Sanders will first swear in during a joint session of the Arkansas State Legislature on Tuesday morning and address both the House and the Senate. At noon, her ceremonial swearing in will take place on the steps of the State Capitol Building and she will give her inaugural address.
