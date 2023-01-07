Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made two more announcements regarding her intention to nominate members of her cabinet ahead of her inauguration on Jan. 10, news releases provided to the Log Cabin on Thursday and Friday read.

For inspector general, Sanders has chosen to nominate Allison Bragg, a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Per the news release announcing her nomination on Friday, Bragg has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for 10 years and prosecuted a variety of cases that range from white collar crime to violent crime.

