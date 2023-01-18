Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday that she will appoint Jamol Jones to the Arkansas Parole Board.
Jones’ appointment will expire on Jan. 14, 2030, and he will be replacing Jerry Riley.
“Today, I am appointing former police officer and Army veteran Jamol Jones to serve on the Parole Board,” Sanders said. “I am confident that he will work to ensure violent, repeat offenders are kept off the streets while also providing opportunities for those in prison to see positive behavioral change by focusing on mental health, faith-based programs, and workforce skills. His prior law enforcement experience makes him a clear choice to take on this important role, and I look forward to working together as we empower Arkansans with a safer, stronger state.”
Jamol L. Jones is an Army veteran and a former police officer with the U.S. Department of Defense, Benton Police Department, and most recently, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
At the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Jamol was a Corporal assigned to the patrol and training divisions. As a Corporal, he trained the department in defensive tactics, use of force, low and high-risk traffic stops, and physical fitness.
He is a native of Benton, Ark, and a graduate of Benton High School, Arkansas Tech University, and the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Jamol and his wife and children are devoted members of the First Pentecostal Church of North Little Rock where they serve in various capacities of ministry.
