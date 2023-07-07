Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders today announced that Kara Ann Petro will serve as the circuit judge of the Eighteenth East Judicial District. She will replace Judge Marcia Hearnsberger, filling the remainder of her term that will expire on December 31, 2024.

“Judge Hearnsberger’s decades of service on the court have had an immeasurable impact on law and justice in Arkansas,” Sanders said. “My dad appointed Judge Hearnsberger 25 years ago, and today I have the honor of appointing her successor – Kara Ann Petro. I know Kara is well-qualified to take up this position and continue Judge Hearnsberger’s legacy. Her record as chief deputy prosecuting attorney shows that she is tough on crime and committed to enforcing the law.”

