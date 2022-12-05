Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced her intention to nominate Captain Mike Hagar as the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. Additionally, Sanders announced that she will appoint Hagar to serve as Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police concurrently.

Sanders also said that the current Secretary of Public Safety has agreed to remain the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

