Dee Sanders announced she is running for Justice of the Peace for District 9 in Faulkner County.
Sanders grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, where she was raised knowing helping people was expected, and there was nothing she could not do because she was a girl.
In seventh grade, Sanders watched Billie Jean King play Bobby Riggs in a famous tennis match that pitted girl power against chauvinism.
“I knew then that I wanted to dedicate my life to championing women and families, so I received a degree in Political Science from the University of South Carolina and started a family of my own, “ she said. “During the time I was raising my three children, I stayed active in my community by volunteering with our local library and Humane Society.
“One of my proudest achievements was creating a school supply drive that now is able to meet the needs of every child in the largest school district in Columbia, South Carolina.”
Since moving to Conway in 2010, Sanders has been very involved in faith-based work.
“I have served in executive board positions for Church Women United and Daughters of the King – two ecumenical and multi-racial global organizations that are committed to justice work,” she said. “I have also worked to support women who have been trafficked and experienced abuse through the Magdalene Coming Home project. Through this project, I was able to teach classes to women at Wrightsville Prison wanting to rebuild their lives.
“Like Billie Jean King, I want to serve as an example for other women and girls that there is power in standing up for what is right. As a woman, mother, and activist, I believe that I provide a new and necessary voice for the Quorum Court. I will work tirelessly to make a safe, thriving, and welcoming community in Faulkner County for everyone.
“Again, my name is Dee Sanders, I am running for Justice of the Peace for District 9 and I would greatly appreciate your support and vote on Nov. 3.”
For more information, find Sanders on Facebook at @DeeSanders4JP or email her at deesanders jp9@gmail.com to join her campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.