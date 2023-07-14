Landon Sanders announced his intention to seek the District 9, Division 2 District Judge position in the March 5, 2024, election. The current District Judge, Charles E Clawson, has decided not to seek re-election. District 9 consists of Faulkner and Van Buren counties.

“I believe my experience in the legal profession representing hundreds of clients in cases from simple traffic tickets to complex wrongful death matters helps to qualify me for this important judgeship,” Sanders said. “In addition, I have litigated over 100 bench trials and several jury trials and have served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.

