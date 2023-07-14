Landon Sanders announced his intention to seek the District 9, Division 2 District Judge position in the March 5, 2024, election. The current District Judge, Charles E Clawson, has decided not to seek re-election. District 9 consists of Faulkner and Van Buren counties.
“I believe my experience in the legal profession representing hundreds of clients in cases from simple traffic tickets to complex wrongful death matters helps to qualify me for this important judgeship,” Sanders said. “In addition, I have litigated over 100 bench trials and several jury trials and have served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.
“I am very familiar with the personnel and operations of the District Court, due in part to my work as volunteer defense counsel for the Faulkner County Sobriety Court. I have also had the privilege of acting as Special Judge in District Court. If elected, I promise to treat everyone who comes into the Court with the respect they deserve and to take all the time necessary to resolve their issue. I feel I have the experience, knowledge and temperament for this important judgeship.”
Sanders is principal attorney at The Sanders Firm PLLC located in Conway. He received his BSE from the University of Central Arkansas and his Juris Doctorate, Cum Laude, from the UALR Bowen School of Law. He is a member of the Arkansas and American Bar Associations. Sanders also belongs to the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society.
Sanders and his wife, Aimée, who teaches science at Carl Stuart Middle School in Conway, are the parents of one son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.