Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday that she will appoint Susan Peacock to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
Her term will expire on Jan. 14, 2029, and she will replace Fredrick Black. The governor has also appointed board member Alex Blass to serve as chair.
“I am pleased to announce that I am appointing Susan Peacock to serve as a member of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board,” Sanders said. “Her wealth of experience serving Arkansans and Americans in both the public and private sectors makes her the clear choice to serve our state in this capacity. Susan is a respected leader who will be an excellent addition to the Board in overseeing safe regulations and permitting while fostering economic development.”
“I am deeply humbled and grateful to Gov. Sanders for this incredible opportunity to serve the people of Arkansas as an appointee in her administration,” Peacock said.
About Susan Peacock
Peacock is a vice president at Ingeborg with over 15 years of experience across federal government and private sectors.
Before joining Ingeborg, Peacock helped launch the Heartland Summit, bringing together leaders from across the country to stimulate economic growth in the American Heartland. At Booz Allen Hamilton, she led communications change management efforts for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to the National Security Council of the White House and U.S. State Department. She coordinated the evacuation of U.S. citizens from Lebanon during its 2006 military crisis. She also served as a congressional aide to Majority Leader Dick Armey and Majority Whip Roy Blunt before joining the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign.
Peacock chairs the board of Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas and sits on the boards of The New School in Fayetteville and Heartland Action. She lives in Northwest Arkansas with her husband, Nelson, and their two daughters.
