Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday that she will appoint Susan Peacock to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Her term will expire on Jan. 14, 2029, and she will replace Fredrick Black. The governor has also appointed board member Alex Blass to serve as chair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.