Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday announced her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as the Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

“Judge Wood shares my enthusiasm for shrinking the size and scope of government by identifying efficiencies and bold reforms to reduce budgets, saving money and providing better services to the hardworking men and women of Arkansas,” Sanders said. “The leadership and work he has done in one of our largest counties to ensure government performs better makes him a natural choice to serve as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services in my administration.”

