Dee Sanders announced her candidacy for Arkansas House of Representatives District 55.
“Conway has been my home for years,” Sanders said. “I’m running to represent District 55 in the Arkansas State House because our district needs a representative who rejects extremism, distracting culture wars and truly cares about representing everyone.
“My husband and I have owned and operated businesses, so I know what business owners and their employees need.”
Sanders said she is passionate about ensuring safe communities.
“I’m also an advocate for safe communities,” she said. “There’s no such thing as somebody else’s children, so I will work to ensure every child in Arkansas has the tools they need to be successful and safe at school.
“I will work on common sense gun policies, like encouraging safe gun storage in homes with children and requiring background checks for gun purchases.
“I think we all can agree on these things. I’d be so grateful to have your vote.”
Sanders encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to her at Dee@DeeForArkansas.com or 501-420-2406.
