In an abundance of caution, the city of Conway has declared city offices and facilities closed to the public.
As the Conway Department of Sanitation provides an essential service to public health, garbage collection services will maintain.
Curbside recycling, however, requires that all materials placed in each blue recycling cart be hand-sorted. Much is unknown regarding the COVID-19 virus and, specifically, its viability to remain on surfaces.
So, to ensure the safety of our staff, the following changes are effective Monday, March 23, 2020:
Garbage Collection
• Residential Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. As always, green carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. All waste must be bagged and placed inside the cart. Any waste left outside the cart will not be collected.
• Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. As always, green carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. All waste must be bagged and placed inside the cart or commercial dumpster container. Any waste left outside the cart/dumpster will not be collected.
• Leased Roll-Off Containers – Collections will continue per original contracted agreements.
Recycling & Glass Collection
• Residential Collections – All curbside routes are suspended until further notice.
• Commercial Collections – All curbside routes are suspended until further notice.
Residents may bring recyclables directly to the facility Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To ensure responsible social distancing measures, all recyclables must be sorted and separated manually by the resident at our site. Labeled bins will be provided. No garbage/plastic bags will be accepted, as all items must be placed loosely in the bins.
Only these clean, dry materials will be accepted: mixed paper, plastic bottles #1, plastic jugs #2, flattened cardboard, aluminum cans, steel cans, shredded paper, styrofoam, and glass.
Yard Waste Collection
• Residential Collections – Citywide yard waste collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Containers must be curbside no later than 7 a.m.
Landfill & Facilities
• The city landfill will be open to only commercial waste haulers. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed, Saturday-Sunday.
• As of March 16, the department office and Conway Reuse Center store are closed to the general public.
Additionally, department staff will remain available to answer questions and be of communicative assistance. Residents are encouraged to email at conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov or message the department via Facebook @ConwaySanitation.
If contacting by phone at 501-450-6155, please be advised that wait times may be longer than usual.
(1) comment
Hi! The conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov address in the article rejected my message. I'll try Facebook but the city might want to check the settings on that address.
