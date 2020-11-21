The city of Conway will observe the Thanksgiving Day holiday both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27. The Conway Department of Sanitation services will operate as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 26
Residential Collections – Garbage, glass, and yard waste routes are postponed.
Commercial Collections – Garbage and glass are postponed.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed.
Friday, Nov. 27
Residential Collections – Both Thursday and Friday garbage routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. Glass and yard waste collections will be postponed until the next week.
Commercial Collections – Both Thursday and Friday garbage routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. Glass collections will be postponed until the next week.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility is closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30.
Visit conwayarkansas.gov/sanitation to view the holiday operations calendar year-round and to register with Conway’s free “Recycle Coach” for a collections calendar customized to your home address.
The Conway Department of Sanitation’s office and Reuse Center store remain temporarily closed to the public. Questions and service requests may be made by email (conwaysanitation@conway arkansas.gov), Facebook message (@Conway Sanitation), conwayarkansas .gov, and phone.
To learn more, visit conwayarkansas.gov and follow the department on Facebook and Twitter.
