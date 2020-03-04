The Conway Sanitation Department will implement changes this year to its garbage, recycling and yard waste collections schedule but a start date for the changes has not been decided yet.
“To ensure we are providing the most efficient curbside collection services for citizens, our department is configuring same-day route schedules,” Sanitation Director Joe Hopper said. “This will not only help ease staffing and fleet requirements, but it will be much more convenient for all residents when there is just one day to remember, rather than two.”
Residential recycling is currently collected citywide each Monday and garbage is collected Tuesdays through Fridays. Each week, more than 15,000 blue recycling carts and more than 20,000 green garbage carts are emptied, according to Recycling Coordinator Whitney Reuschling.
Hopper said another benefit of same-day service is to encourage more recycling.
“When people really see how much they are sending to the landfill versus how much is recyclable for reuse, most begin to shift their consumer and waste habits,” he said. “Simply seeing both carts next to one another curbside helps this realization ‘click.’”
Hopper said the department will ensure residents are aware of the new schedules before they go into affect.
He said all communication avenues from door hangers to direct mailings are being evaluated for cost and effectiveness as the department is in the development stage of the scheduling process.
Reuschling said that, in the meantime, residents can keep up with sanitation updates by following the department on Facebook @ConwaySanitation and to download its Recycle Coach app, which is free for Apple and Android devices.
For more information about the sanitation department and the services it offers, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
