The Conway Department of Sanitation will resume regular collection of blue cart recyclables and glass on May 4.
“We want to thank every Conway citizen for their patience these past few weeks,” Director Joe Hopper said. “This event has been like nothing we have ever experienced, and we truly appreciate the notes of ‘thank you’ and fun videos of appreciation we have received from our neighbors. We are thrilled to be getting back to business as usual.”
The sanitation reminds residents to only put the following clean, dry materials into their blue recycling carts:
Plastic Bottles and Jugs No. 1 and No. 2.
Mixed paper.
Aluminum cans.
Steel cans.
Flattened cardboard.
White, beaded styrofoam (kept separate in a clear bag).
Glass bottles and jars (kept separate in small glass bin).
Carts must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on collection day to ensure pick-up.
“If the blue cart is found to hold general garbage rather than accepted recyclables, it will not be collected,” sanitation officials said.
The sanitation office remains closed to the general public; however, staff are available to answer questions, officials said.
Residents are encouraged to email conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov or message the department via Facebook @ConwaySanitation. If contacting by phone at 501-450-6155, the department warns there may be a wait time due to an increased volume of calls.
