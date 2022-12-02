Sarabia named 11th Core Values Champion

Grace Sarabia (center) received a sign from CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum (right) and Woodrow Cummins Elementary School Principal Dayna Lewis (left).

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Grace Sarabia this week’s Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.

A custodian at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, Sarabia is the first Core Values Champion the district has named since Nov. 15.

