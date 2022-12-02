Sarabia named 11th Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Grace Sarabia this week’s Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
A custodian at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, Sarabia is the first Core Values Champion the district has named since Nov. 15.
Sarabia’s nominator, a teacher at the elementary school, said her classroom has “never shined so bright” since Sarabia joined CPSD.
“She takes pride in her work and is committed to excellence,” the nominator said about Sarabia. “She works extra hard to help make up the slack of others when they are gone, keeping classrooms and hallways looking amazing.”
The nominator also highlighted Sarabia’s ability to connect with students.
“The kids love to say hi to Ms. Grace and she always greets them with a ‘Hola’ and they say it back,” the nominator said. “Whenever my classroom is in need of supplies, she is already on it. She makes our area a safe and caring environment and comes with a smile everyday. We are so thankful to have Ms. Grace.”
Sarabia is the 11th Core Values Champion the district has named. Started by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the award’s purpose is to highlight district staff members who practice CPSD’s core values of students first, cultivate community relationships, staff committed to excellence, maintain a safe and caring environment, value and respect diversity and provide innovative educational opportunities. Honorees of the weekly Core Values Champion receive a sign to place in their office by Collum, as well as a shoutout on the district’s social media pages.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
