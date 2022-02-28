For the second weekend in a row, an early morning shooting in Conway left someone dead. It was the second homicide in Conway in 2022.
“In the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, the Conway Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Neal Street and Garland Street in response to shots fired,” CPD officials said in a statement. “Officers arrived on scene to determine an individual had been shot.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Lacey Kanipe, CPD spokesman, confirmed the victim was “a male in his early 40s.” The victim’s name had not been released as of press time Monday.
Kanipe said the CPD also has not named the victim from the Feb. 19 shooting death in Conway.
She also said authorities don’t believe the killings are related.
“We are not aware of any connection between the incidents,” Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The Log Cabin Democrat will provide any details when they become available.
