Jason A. Saugey will play an organ recital on Pentecost Sunday at 3 p.m. June 5 at First United Methodist Church in Conway.
The repertoire selection was inspired by the recollection of a nighttime outing in 1980 to view by candlelight the shimmering 12th century frescoes in the church of St. Ursula of Cologne in Idensen, Germany, and reminiscing how unrelated, seemingly random things can bring joy in the most unexpected ways.
The program includes works of J.S. Bach, Paul Hindemith, Petr Eben, Gustav Mahler and Max Reger.
Jason is organist at Conway First United Methodist Church, and has been named as the new Director of Music and Worship Ministries at the church, beginning June 5.
This event is free and open to the public. The church is located at 1610 Prince St. in Conway. For more information, visit www.conway fumc.org.
