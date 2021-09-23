Hundreds of people attended the 82nd Faulkner County Fair, which began on Tuesday after the parade.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Sam Houston coach Keeler readies his team for tough challenge
- Scenes from the Faulkner County Fair
- Conference play kicks off with all teams back in action
- Texas A&M, Arkansas reshuffle positions ahead of Saturday matchup
- Hendrix dispatches Rhodes; wins fourth match in a row
- Three Conway seniors named National Merit Commended Students
- 15th annual Conway ArtsFest to host hybrid festival
- Police beat 9/13/21
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayflower pursuit ends in crash at Conway intersection
- Mayflower PD provides more details from Friday's crash
- Gov. Hutchinson issues statement on Afghan refugee resettlement in Arkansas
- Conway teacher arrested
- New business breaks ground at Cantrell Field
- Pro-Life, parental leave before Quorum Court
- Police beat 9/18/21
- Get ready for the unexpected with a disaster go bag
- Prosecutor to charge former deputy with manslaughter
- Faulkner County kids compete in state horse show
Images
Videos
