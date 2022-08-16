Conway Regional

Dr. Michael Wood is pictured with his family.

 Submitted photo

Conway Regional announced that an academic scholarship has been established in recognition of Michael Wood, MD, and his 27 years of service to the community as an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Dr. Wood retired from his practice at the Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center in December of 2021, and the scholarship fund was announced during a recent celebration of his practice.

