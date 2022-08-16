Conway Regional announced that an academic scholarship has been established in recognition of Michael Wood, MD, and his 27 years of service to the community as an obstetrician-gynecologist.
Dr. Wood retired from his practice at the Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center in December of 2021, and the scholarship fund was announced during a recent celebration of his practice.
Conway Regional Health Foundation will oversee the scholarship and ensure that the funds support students pursuing careers in health care.
During the celebration, Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, praised Dr. Wood and his support of the community, Conway Regional, and clinical education.
“I’m so pleased that so many clinicians, patients, and families are supporting Dr. Wood’s long-time service to the community,” Troup said. “I especially want to recognize the Friends of Dr. Michael Wood who have been so generous in their support of the scholarship.”
Dr. Wood said: “I was honored to learn of the creation of an endowment scholarship in my name. I still remember how difficult it was financially to obtain my education. It is a wonderful feeling to know that this scholarship will help others finance and obtain their health-care career goals for years to come. My family, friends, patients, and co-workers’ generosity was humbling. I cannot thank them enough.”
While the group has already raised $33,000, additional donations can be directed to the Michael Wood, MD, Scholarship through the Conway Regional Health Foundation.
The Conway Regional Health Foundation was established in 1996 to provide financial support to Conway Regional to aid the health system in carrying out its mission of providing high-quality, compassionate health care services to north central and central Arkansas. For more information about contributing to the Michael Wood, MD fund, contact the Foundation at 501-513-5191 or foundation@conway regional.org.
