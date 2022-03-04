Arkansas students can apply for scholarships administered by Arkansas Community Foundation.
March 15 is the deadline for the Toad Suck Daze Get Smart scholarship, and April 1 is the deadline to apply for most opportunities. Students can begin their application by visiting www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships.
“Post-secondary education is a key to financial stability and opportunity,” Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said. “When Arkansans earn college degrees or professional certificates, they benefit as individuals, and we all benefit as a state. The Community Foundation is honored to help connect students with the resources they need to keep learning.”
Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria; in general, the Community Foundation’s scholarships are for Arkansas students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a named high school or for students who plan to attend a specific college. Other scholarships are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors.
Locally, students from Faulkner County are eligible to apply for these scholarships, established for students in the area:
Anne Pressly Scholarship for female journalism students, due date April 1.
Toad Suck Daze Challenge Scholarship, due date March 15.
Students in the Conway School District can apply for this additional scholarship by April 1:
Burks Family Scholarship.
“Funding for these scholarships comes from families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in Arkansas students,” Shelley Mehl, executive director of Community Foundation of Faulkner County Arkansas Community Foundation’s affiliate in the area, said. “These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf.”
More information is available online at www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships.
About Arkansas Community Foundation
Arkansas Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization with over a half billion dollars in assets, fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow, and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Foundation supports existing charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create initiatives that address unmet needs. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
Opening its doors in 2001, the local Faulkner County affiliate has over $11.4 million in assets, 74 charitable funds and have awarded over $5.39 million in grants. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
