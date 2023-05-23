The Arkansas Community Foundation in Faulkner County announced names of area students who will receive a total of $21,000 in awards from its endowed scholarship funds in 2023.

This year’s Toad Suck Daze Scholarship recipients are Isabella Sanders, Jacob Stivers, Joshua Gottsponer, Judy Rodriguez, Kalynne Benson, Leah Goff, Logan Preiss Sanders, Makenzie Espinosa, McKenzie Beene, Peyton Sanders, Shaylee Dawn Stolzer and Sydney Greene. Students were chosen by a committee selected by the Community Foundation and comprised affiliate board members, current and retired educators. The scholarships are awarded annually based on academic achievement and community service.

