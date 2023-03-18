The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education abruptly adjourned Tuesday night’s meeting following the patrons comments section of the board’s monthly meeting.

The board made the decision to adjourn after the presentation of the meeting’s second speaker, Hypatia Meraviglia. Meraviglia spoke on House Bill (HB) 1156, a bill which requires public school districts or open-enrollment public charter schools to designate multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas “based on sex” and groups students together on overnight trips with members of the same sex. The bill passed the Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday and is now headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her signature.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford

@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.