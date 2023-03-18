The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education abruptly adjourned Tuesday night’s meeting following the patrons comments section of the board’s monthly meeting.
The board made the decision to adjourn after the presentation of the meeting’s second speaker, Hypatia Meraviglia. Meraviglia spoke on House Bill (HB) 1156, a bill which requires public school districts or open-enrollment public charter schools to designate multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas “based on sex” and groups students together on overnight trips with members of the same sex. The bill passed the Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday and is now headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her signature.
HB1156 is similar to policies passed by the CPSD school board last fall that stirred debate in the community. Board members David Naylor and Linda Hargis helped present the bill alongside State Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville at a House Education Committee meeting on Jan. 26.
“I care what happens in our schools because I grew up as a trans kid too and it breaks me to see my queer siblings abused and rejected by their school,” Meraviglia said.
Meraviglia went on to discuss Naylor’s and Hargis’ comments at the committee meeting and additional events that have happened within CPSD in recent months.
“I think it’s really interesting in that committee that Hargis and Naylor bellyache so much about how much negative media coverage they get and how no one wants to make the hard decisions they have to about whether black kids can celebrate their own history or whether trans kids can pee because it just so happens that there are several people very enthusiastic to join this board,” Meraviglia said.
Naylor interrupted Meraviglia during that remark and described their statement as “untrue.”
Shortly afterward, Board President Andre’ Acklin asked Meraviglia “to stay on topic” and said “if you want to talk about something school-related, but nothing disrespectful.” Acklin then gave Meraviglia an additional minute to finish their remarks. After Meravigilia finished, some board members appeared set to respond to their remarks. Acklin, however, asked Meraviglia to return to their seat, repeatedly calling them “ma’am,” despite Meraviglia’s previous remarks identifying themselves as transgender with they/them pronouns.
“Board, this is what I don’t want to get into,” Acklin said. “This is not a back-and-forth. We want to make sure we stay with that.”
Acklin then said the board had “taken care of what we came here to do tonight,” and asked fellow board members to make a motion to adjourn. Jennifer Cunningham made the motion and Jason Sandefer seconded it. In a voice vote following Sandefer’s second, several board members appeared to not cast a vote, but the meeting adjourned.
In a statement provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum said both patrons who signed up to speak on Tuesday night got a chance to make remarks before the adjournment.
“Only two patrons signed up to speak,” Collum said. “Mr. Acklin had very respectfully and clearly articulated the expectations for patron comments. The second speaker appeared to drift away from the school-related topic and was asked to return to topic.”
Those expectations Collum referenced came before the beginning of patrons comments on Tuesday. Acklin read a prepared statement about the patrons comments section and asked speakers to “adhere” to the expectations.
“Each speaker has three minutes to address the board,” Acklin said. “Speakers must stay on topic regarding a school-related issue. Please know that disrespectful commentary or disruptive behavior will not be tolerated by this board. The board can elect to not respond to any comments. The board reserves the right to discontinue open forum comments [if they] become disrespectful or off topic.”
After reading the statement, Acklin said the statement wasn’t his, but the board’s, adding that other board members told him they wanted him to “pull your coattail” if comments violate the expectations set out in the statement.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
Board members approved the resignations of two CPSD principals, Conway High School’s Buck Bing and Carl Stuart Middle School’s Christopher Barnes.
The board authorized signature authority for Deputy Superintendent Jason Black. Board members previously approved Black’s promotion to deputy superintendent in January.
Collum discussed the district’s upcoming board election. Two board seats are up for election on May 9, as incumbents Bill Milburn and Cunningham face challenges for their positions. Eligible residents have until April 10 to register to vote for the election ahead of the start of early voting on May 2.
The CPSD Board of Education will meet again for their next meeting at 6 p.m. on April 11 in the district’s Administration Building Board Room. From March 31-April 2, board members will be at a national conference in Tampa, Fla.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford
@thecabin.net.
