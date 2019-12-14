School board applauds Vilonia Freshman Academy

VILONIA — Vilonia Freshman Academy educators and students were recognized Monday night for excelling academically and being among 16 percent of Arkansas schools to score an A on the state Every Student Succeeds Act report card.
“This year, the Vilonia Freshman Academy is one of 169 schools out of 1,026 schools to score an A on the state ESSA Report Card,” Vilonia Board President Kent Charles announced during the school’s regularly scheduled December board meeting Monday night.
The score is based on the overall ESSA School Index Score and takes into account several factors including student performance while also looking at the school’s improvements over time as it relates to ACT Aspire scores. Other factors examined when determining a school’s score include its graduation rates, student attendance, science achievement, students’ ability to read at grade level, grade point averages, college entrance exam results and hours of community service completed by the schools’ students.
Charles said he was delighted to learn the Vilonia Freshman Academy’s score surpassed the state average.
The average 2019 state ESSA score was 66.48. The Vilonia Freshman Academy earned a 74.64 for 2019.
“This achievement comes after much hard work from the staff and students,” Charles said. “It takes a collaborative culture where the needs of students come first. Congratulations to Vilonia Freshman Academy for your success in being one of the top high schools in the state of Arkansas.”
The school worked hard to receive the high score, Charles told the Log Cabin Democrat, adding that he is excited about the future of the Vilonia Freshman Academy.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net
