The Conway Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal to make a calendar adjustment for the day Conway will be in the path of a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, at its meeting on Tuesday night.
Originally set to be a regular school day, April 8, 2024, will now become a flex day to “allow students, staff and their families to fully participate in this awe-inspiring celestial event,” the district said in a news release Tuesday.
April 29, 2024, was already set to be a flex day, but will now become a regular instruction day with the proposal approval. Students will not have to come to school on the day of the solar eclipse, and are encouraged to attend any of several community events already planned to celebrate the eclipse.
“We believe witnessing a solar eclipse is a rare educational experience that can inspire curiosity and wonder among our students,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “By making April 8, 2024, a day where students do not report to school, we aim to encourage our families to come together and appreciate the beauty and science behind this remarkable event through celebrations across the community.”
Collum told board members that it’s possible Conway will see a significant influx of visitors on the day of the eclipse. With the potential for challenges with that influx, having school on the day of the eclipse became a safety concern.
“[City and emergency management officials] didn’t want to see buses get caught in traffic and kids wandering around,” Collum said. “That’s an issue where we thought it’s probably worth going ahead and doing the flex day and airing on the safe side.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
