The Conway Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal to make a calendar adjustment for the day Conway will be in the path of a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, at its meeting on Tuesday night.

Originally set to be a regular school day, April 8, 2024, will now become a flex day to “allow students, staff and their families to fully participate in this awe-inspiring celestial event,” the district said in a news release Tuesday.

