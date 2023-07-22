The Conway Board of Education approved a purchase order for a new program called ClassWallet during its regular scheduled school board meeting Tuesday.
ClassWallet is an online shopping platform that allows teachers to purchase classroom materials and supplies without the use of a credit card or paper purchase order.
“It’s automating a process that’s very tedious, a lot of paperwork and very time consuming,” Robyn Keene, district chief financial officer, said.
Already 20 school districts across the state of Arkansas, including the Little Rock School District, use this platform.
The purchase order was approved by the school board by an unanimous vote.
Superintendent Jeff Collum also introduced six additions to the district’s new leadership team on Tuesday.
Megan Duncan, who previously served as the deputy superintendent in Fayetteville, was introduced as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
“I am thrilled to have such a well-respected leader,” Duncan said. “I am lucky to have [Collum] as my superintendent.”
Andy Ashley, who was the previous superintendent in Heber Springs, was introduced as the assistant superintendent of administrative services.
“I’m just excited to be part of a team and work to make Conway the very best,” Ashley said.
Karen Lasker, who is a longtime CPSD employee, was introduced as the assistant superintendent of personnel. In addition to her new assistant superintendent role, Lasker serves as the director of staff recruitment and student services.
Eric King, who as the district’s first resource officer, was introduced as the director of safety and security.
“My job is to make sure that every kid and every teacher and administrator is safe and has the opportunity to learn in a safe learning environment,” King said.
Paula Harris was introduced as the director of academic support and innovative projects while Kaitlyn Ryals was introduced as the public relations coordinator.
“We got some great folks here in the district and we have brought some really great talent to the district,” Collum said about the new team.
The majority of the six members of the team started their contracts and work at the beginning of the month.
Collum also shared an update on the safety grants that the district has applied for with the board on Tuesday.
Initially, the district applied for a $450,000, but recently applied for an additional grant that brings the total safety grant funding to about $960,000 over the course of the past six months.
The nearly million dollars in funding from the safety grants will go toward school safety initiatives.
A full team of people helped make these fundings possible including Jason Black, Ben Darley, Andy Ashley, Paula Harris, Tiffany Stroman, Bruce Harrell, Robyn Keene, Jason Lawrence, Sgt. Worley and multiple principals throughout CPSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.