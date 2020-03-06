The Conway Board of Education will discuss eight personnel items and a student transfer request during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
Board members will consider a request for one student transfer from the Conway School District to the East End School District.
The board will consider accepting three resignations:
Joy Scroggin as a food service worker at Carl Stuart Middle School, effective May 21, 2020
Janet Taylor as assistant athletic director for Conway Public Schools, retiring effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
Teresa George as a teacher at Conway High School, retiring effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
It will consider hiring:
Melody Garibaldi as custodian at Ida Burns Elementary School.
Shelley Cullum as elementary office paraprofessional at Marguerite Vann Elementary School.
Sherrie Yarberry as special education para for the 1:10 Class at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School.
Cheri Wirges as substitute registered nurse at the Central Office.
Chris Hawkins as substitute bus driver with the transportation department.
The board will also recognize the Conway High School quiz bowl students and swim team during the meeting.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayschools.org.
