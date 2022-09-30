Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members met on Wednesday afternoon in a work session to discuss two highly contentious policy proposals ahead of the final vote on them at the Oct. 11 board meeting.
The work session, attended by all board members as well as CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum and the district’s attorney Jay Bequette, allowed the board to discuss the merits of the proposals, as well as the legal ramifications if the proposals pass in October.
The proposals include Policy 4.20, which would require students to use the multiple-occupancy restroom on school property that corresponds to the sex listed on their birth certificates, whether or not the student is transgender. The policy does include an accommodation for students who do not wish to comply with the rule, allowing them the use of a single-occupancy restroom. Following similar logic as 4.20, the other policy proposal of 4.56.2, would require students to room with fellow classmates on overnight trips by the sex listed on their birth certificates. Accommodations for that policy include the use of a single-occupancy room, but students would have to pay the additional expense the room would incur.
If these policies are approved on Oct. 11, as it stands, CPSD would become the first district in Arkansas to adopt policies regarding the use of bathrooms by transgender students and the rooming of transgender students. Policy 4.20 was borne out of discussions among the school board, while 4.56.2 was developed after the district received guidance from the Arkansas Department of Education. School Board President Andre’ Acklin questioned why CPSD is choosing to be at the forefront of this contentious debate.
“Why are we at the forefront of this issue?” Acklin asked the room. “I hadn’t heard about this until about three months ago. I guess administrators were just taking care of it. How did we get here, Mr. Collum?”
Per Collum, both policy proposals are in line with the procedures CPSD has used in the past. Despite the lack of a written policy, district administration officials had handled issues similar to policies 4.20 and 4.56.2 in line with the language that could ultimately become written in the school’s policy book on Oct. 11.
“Being at the forefront has its challenges,” Collum said. “One of the things you always want to look at is setting precedent. Do you want to be the first one to set a precedent? Do you want to be the first one to try a court case? Do you want to be the first one to try to figure it out? That’s the challenge.”
The questions Collum brought up regarding precedence and court cases spurred a discussion. Board members discussed whether having a written policy would make the district more at risk for litigation. Bequette noted that the district could be sued whether the language of the proposals is verbal or written policy, but added that having a written policy would probably make the district more open to the threat of litigation.
“Based on my experience, we would probably be less likely to have a lawsuit if we didn’t have a policy [in place on these issues],” Bequette said. “The board issuing a formal policy is a clear expression of what the will of the board is and what the policy of the district is.”
Board member Linda Hargis spoke in support of the policies, saying her desire to institute a bathroom policy is because of her desire to protect transgender students from being bullied, saying that girls can be “mean” in school and could bully or create an unwelcoming situation for a transgender girl trying to use the bathroom. Fellow board member David Naylor spoke in support of instituting the policy regarding overnight trips, referencing a situation last year in which a transgender girl rooming with a transgender boy made another roommate uncomfortable.
“I know everybody says that it’s working how it is now,” Naylor said. “It didn’t work last year because that teacher made the decision [to room the students together]. I’m sure the teacher’s response would be that there is no policy, so we’re not covered in that situation because there is no policy on travel [and roommates].”
Board member Jason Sandefer talked about meeting with a collection of parents of transgender students at CPSD. Based off his discussion with them, Sandefer said he’d like a revision to the bathroom policy to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice if they have their sex changed on the state identification card, a move which costs money and requires parental consent for minors, Sandefer said. His proposed revision didn’t gain traction however, as board members expressed concern that students who changed their state identification card had not undergone a medical operation as part of their transition.
One revision in the travel policy did meet board approval, however. School board member and former President Trip Leach, no stranger to controversial policy introductions after his time in charge of the board during the coronavirus pandemic, suggested the board revise the travel policy to ensure that students do not have to bear the cost for a single-occupancy room if they request an accommodation. Board members supported that move, and it will be reflected in the final Policy 4.56.2 voted on in the Oct. 11 meeting.
The most notable exchange among board members on Wednesday came after Acklin expressed his desire to set a pause on the discussion of these policies, expressing his need for more time to consider them.
“I’m at pushing pause on this right now,” Acklin said, garnering agreement from Sandefer. “We still have some things to talk about. We’re still receiving community input.”
Other board members, however, including Leach and Jennifer Cunningham, said they wanted to move ahead, whether the policies pass or not.
“We’re going to have to come back and address it sooner or later,” Cunningham said. “We’ve already seen the division and what the [policy proposals] have done to our community.”
“I’m to the point where I’m ready to vote,” Leach said. “I’m ready to do this and move on with my life. There’s no policy we’re going to craft that’s going to make everyone happy.”
Leach added that he believes the district has tried to make policies that will accommodate everyone and addresses the concerns of past situations at CPSD.
“In the small cases where instances arise, this brings clarity to a teacher [and] students,” Leach said. “I don’t know what else we can do, to be honest. If we didn’t want to address this policy, we should’ve made that decision two months ago. The ship has sailed. The public is expecting us to vote [and] they deserve one.”
Later, Leach referenced the policies he had to consider during the pandemic that were unpopular and encouraged board members to agree to disagree and come to the best solution for everyone.
“I love transgender kids just like I love my kids,” Leach said. “I hate that this is causing people pain and anguish, but I don’t know how to wrap my head around this cultural phenomenon that’s happening. It’s impossible. There’s no possible solution to satisfy everybody. If that’s what we’re hoping to do, we might as well get rid of this policy because it’s never going to happen. We have to make a decision that we feel like is best for all kids and if some people disagree, I hate that and I’m sorry, but I don’t know what else to do.”
With the revised language to Policy 4.56.2 and the lack of support for Acklin’s desire to table consideration of the policies, board members will vote on them at the Oct. 11 board meeting.
After finishing the discussion on Policies 4.20 and 4.56.2, board members pivoted to a discussion on the process to fill the school board seat left vacant by former Board Vice President Scott Champlin. Champlin resigned on Sept. 19, saying he wanted to devote more time to his family and business. Collum and Acklin are currently accepting interest emails for the position from residents of Conway who are registered to vote and live in Champlin’s Zone 5. Champlin’s eventual successor will be appointed by the school board and serve on the board until the May 2023 School Board Elections. Whoever wins that election will fulfill the end of Champlin’s term, which expires in 2024.
Board members will meet again on Oct. 7 for a board lunch. Just four days later, board members will meet for its regular monthly board meeting on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building. All school board meetings are open to the public.
