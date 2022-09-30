Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members met on Wednesday afternoon in a work session to discuss two highly contentious policy proposals ahead of the final vote on them at the Oct. 11 board meeting.

The work session, attended by all board members as well as CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum and the district’s attorney Jay Bequette, allowed the board to discuss the merits of the proposals, as well as the legal ramifications if the proposals pass in October.

