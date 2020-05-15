The Conway Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss how the school district is dealing with the pandemic.
“Welcome to the most unique school board meeting I have ever been a part of,” Conway Public Schools Superintendent Greg Murry said near the beginning of the meeting.
The meeting was certainly different than normal. To follow social distancing protocol, everyone at the meeting wore a mask and sat several chairs apart from those around them.
At the beginning of the meeting, new leadership was appointed. Trip Leach became board president, Scott Champlin became vice president, and Diane Robinson became secretary. Before moving on to other business, Andre Acklin was recognized for serving 10 years on the board and for serving the past two years as board president.
After the appointments, a large portion of the meeting focused on how the school district was handling the pandemic.
“It is truly the challenge of a career to figure out how to do this,” Murry said.
Conway Public Schools Communications Specialist Heather Kendrick said: “All the aspects of the school district have been affected by this [pandemic] ... and so this meeting was a great opportunity to re-cap with the board what we had done, what we are currently doing, and how we are looking ahead toward the fall.”
During Murry’s report, he first recognized the large impact the pandemic had on graduating seniors. The seniors missed their last prom, last sporting games, and last club meetings.
“There are so many things our kids lost during this time ... I hate it for them,” Murry said.
To try and come up with a plan for graduation, the school district sent seniors a survey asking if they would attend an in-person summer graduation; many seniors said they would.
When referring to if there would be an in-person summer graduation, Murry said “[it] is all contingent on the governor releasing us to do so.”
The school district is still planning to have a virtual graduation ceremony on May 17 at 3 p.m., which will be streamed live on Conway Corporation Channel 5.
The school district has also worked to feed students during the pandemic. Conway Public Schools Director of Support Services Jason Lawrence said the school district handed out 364,210 meals to students since the schools moved online.
Besides giving out food, the school district also worked with Conway Corporation to issue Chromebooks to students in need.
The school district is also helping its employees. For instance, the school board decided to pay the school district’s non-contracted, hourly employees during the time they cannot work because of the pandemic.
Another way the district is helping its employees is by adding a virtual teaching section to its upcoming professional development for teachers.
The school district is still preparing for online classes next semester in case classes have to be online.
“There are so many questions about the fall, so we’re looking at all the options and opportunities,” Kendrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.