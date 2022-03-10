The Conway Board of Education filed a complaint against Faulkner County and the Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter on Tuesday at its monthly meeting stating that its rights as a school board have been violated.
Many positions are up for re-election in the upcoming annual election due to the redistricting of many zones in the school district, but not all of them.
The school board argues that the election commission and the county clerk are operating outside of their rights by opening the school board elections across all zones.
This decision to open all zones in the district up for re-election has caused Zone 5, currently held by School Board Vice President Scott Champlin, to be available. However, because Champlin was under the impression that he didn’t have to file for re-election this election cycle, Jevin Smith is now running unopposed for his position.
“I haven’t had to file in any other year that I haven’t been on the ballot, so this year is no different,” Champlin said.
The board states that Arkansas code 6-13-630 gives them the right to organize a zone and set up an election as they please and are exempt from Arkansas code 6-13-631, which they say is the code the county clerk is operating under, which requires school boards to redraw their zones if their minority population reaches 10 percent or more, and hold re-elections for those new zones.
“631 is the code the election commission and the county clerk are operating under and they’re saying based on your racial statistics, you have to do these certain things,” Teddy Stewart, the attorney representing the district, said to the board Tuesday. “Well, the school board is exempt under that code so they’re trying to make us operate under a code that we don’t fall under. It’s a violation of our rights as a school and as a school board.”
The school board maintains that it is exempt from Arkansas Code 6-13-631 and will take any and all necessary legal action to protect its decision, but Stewart is not extremely confident that a judge in Faulkner County will take up their complaint.
“It’ll go in front of a judge in Faulkner County, and it’s very likely that they’ll refuse,” he said. “Then it will go to the next judge in Faulkner County and they’ll likely refuse and, at some point, we’ll either land on a judge in Faulkner County or we’ll end up in a different county.”
The decision to file the complaint was approved by a six-to-one vote with only board member Jennifer Cunningham voting against the decision.
Board members Trip Leach, Andre’ Acklin and Cunningham are currently running unopposed in the next election. Amy Ferdowsian and Diane Robinson’s positions are contested.
The board also approved COVID-19 Leave Pay for all employees under contract for the 2021-2022 school year.
All district employees who are employed with the district as of Tuesday, March 15 will receive $100 per day for 10 days if they are out due to COVID-19.
A poll that was sent out to all employees showed almost unanimous approval for the payment. Of the 953 responses from licensed and classified employees, only two voted against the implementation of COVID-19 Leave Pay. Robinson said that’s the closest to an unanimous vote she’s ever seen from the district.
The board approved the COVID-19 Leave Pay in an unanimous vote.
