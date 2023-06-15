The Conway Board of Education reorganized on Tuesday after the results of the May school board election in which two incumbents lost their races to challengers Trey Geier and Sheila Franklin.

Tuesday night’s meeting at the Administration Building on Prince Street was the first for Geier and Franklin as board members. At the meeting, the seven board members unanimously approved current President Andre’ Acklin to serve another term as leader of the board. Board members David Naylor and Linda Hargis nominated Acklin, a longtime Conway school board member, for a second term. He first took leadership of the board from Trip Leach in 2022.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

