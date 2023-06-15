The Conway Board of Education reorganized on Tuesday after the results of the May school board election in which two incumbents lost their races to challengers Trey Geier and Sheila Franklin.
Tuesday night’s meeting at the Administration Building on Prince Street was the first for Geier and Franklin as board members. At the meeting, the seven board members unanimously approved current President Andre’ Acklin to serve another term as leader of the board. Board members David Naylor and Linda Hargis nominated Acklin, a longtime Conway school board member, for a second term. He first took leadership of the board from Trip Leach in 2022.
“Mr. Acklin has done a wonderful job this year,” Naylor said at Tuesday’s meeting. “He’s had some trying meetings [and] I think he’s done a great job as president.”
Board members also unanimously approved Jason Sandefer to serve as vice president. Sandefer’s appointment comes after previous Vice President Jennifer Cunningham lost to Franklin in May’s election. Leach nominated Sandefer for the role, citing the board’s practice of appointing the longest-serving board members to leadership roles. Naylor seconded Sandefer’s nomination.
“Historically, we do it by tenure,” Leach said. “It gives the new members time to acclimate to the position. I think we’ve historically done it for two years and then we move on up.”
In a final reorganization move, board members unanimously approved Linda Hargis to serve a second term as board secretary. In her role as secretary, Hargis will also serve as the board’s primary disbursing officer.
Also on Tuesday, Geier and Franklin took time to address the public and their fellow board members. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the May school board elections drew wide interest in Conway and became intensely contentious and sometimes political for a non-partisan voluntary position.
“I’d like to thank the community,” Geier said. “It was humbling, whether you voted for me or didn’t ... 10 percent of Conway voted. That’s not normal. It was phenomenal and it was pretty amazing.”
Franklin said she “ran for this position to serve, not to be served.” Citing her position as a representative of an At-Large seat, Franklin said “I’m here to serve each and every one of you.”
Franklin also asked her fellow board members to consider a discussion on using a larger venue for board meetings on the July meeting agenda, citing requests she received from the public during her campaign about a larger meeting venue.
Later, Franklin challenged the board to “set a positive atmosphere for our district,” asking the public to “pause and give us an opportunity to prove to you that we can do this.”
Referencing the controversial topics the board has been at the center of during the 2022-2023 school year, Franklin said, “We’ve got to get past this, we’ve got to move on and we’ve got to get to the business at hand.”
“I would challenge you as citizens to join me on that,” Franklin said. “Let’s push the pause button and the restart button and give us a chance to show you that we can do this.”
For more on Tuesday’s school board meeting, read the weekend edition of the Log Cabin.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
