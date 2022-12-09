Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Deputy Superintendent K.K. Bradshaw has submitted her resignation notice and the district has agreed to a separation agreement with her, agenda documents for CPSD's next school board meeting on Dec. 13 released to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday read. 

Per her LinkedIn page, Bradshaw has spent more than 32 years at CPSD, having served in various job titles as deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and director of administrative services. A graduate of Hendrix College and the University of Central Arkansas, Bradshaw's resignation and separation agreement will have to be approved by the school board at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.