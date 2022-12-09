Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Deputy Superintendent K.K. Bradshaw has submitted her resignation notice and the district has agreed to a separation agreement with her, agenda documents for CPSD's next school board meeting on Dec. 13 released to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday read.
Per her LinkedIn page, Bradshaw has spent more than 32 years at CPSD, having served in various job titles as deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and director of administrative services. A graduate of Hendrix College and the University of Central Arkansas, Bradshaw's resignation and separation agreement will have to be approved by the school board at its Dec. 13 meeting.
On Thursday afternoon, the Log Cabin reached out to CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum for a comment regarding rumors of administrative shakeups at the district. As of press time Friday, Collum hadn't responded.
Unlike previous meetings, the Dec. 13 meeting agenda document includes a note to the public regarding capacity for the meeting. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, activists protesting the board's recent decisions to pass policies that the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice called "anti-trans" interrupted CPSD's November board meeting, gathering in the lobby outside the board room and chanting while the meeting happened.
"To keep our board meetings safe, effective and free from disruption, we will allow only the maximum number of attendees per city fire code," the note authored by Collum read. "There will be no loitering in the hallways outside of the board room. Any patrons who cause disruptions will be asked to leave the facilities immediately. Once the board meeting room is at maximum capacity, the doors will be closed for safety purposes."
Per the note, maximum capacity for the board room is 59 attendees. Referencing legal statutes which discuss board meeting capacity, Collum said a livestream of the meeting will be available on YouTube for attendees who can't sit in the meeting room.
Board members will also consider four policy revisions regarding the date of the annual school board election, school choice, student sexual harassment and meeting agenda and public participation on Dec. 13.
The school board election date revision would make the date of the annual school board election the second Tuesday in May for odd-numbered years, setting the 2023 board election for May 9, 2023. Currently, elections in odd-numbered years are held on the third Tuesday in May. For even-numbered years, school board election dates will remain the date of the preferential primary election.
For the school choice policy revision, board members will consider whether to update "application timelines" for district students, per the meeting agenda. Changes include changing the date CPSD can advertise "openings available under the School Choice program" to "no later than Jan. 1" and requiring that transfer applications be postmarked, emailed or hand delivered "between Jan. 1 and May 1."
Regarding student sexual harassment, one two-word phrase will be up for consideration for board members to add to the current policy. In the "examples of sexual harassment" section of the policy, board members will decide whether to change one of the examples to "rating other students or employees as to sexual activity or performance." Currently, "or employees" is not included in the example.
Additionally, board members will consider whether to make another small change in the policy, adding a "no earlier than 10 days" timetable for the decision-maker regarding a formal complaint of sexual harassment to issue a written determination of the complaint. Currently, there is no timetable as the policy states the decision-maker will issue their determination "following the completion of the investigation period."
Regarding the meeting agenda and public participation policy, board members will decide whether to approve Collum's proposal to limit patrons who sign up to speak at board meetings to three minutes to present their discussion item. Additionally, the policy would require speakers to limit their comments to "approved school related topics or items already on the agenda." In a final change, the revision wouldn't allow speakers to yield their time to others.
"Please note that public comment will resume at the January 2023 board meeting in accordance with Policy 1.14 once reviewed and adopted by the board," Collum said in his note to the public about meeting capacity, referencing the fact that public comment hasn't been included in recent board meetings while the board considered the policy revision.
In other business, board members will hear Collum's annual report to the public on Dec. 13. The presentation, available through the meeting agenda, is 38 slides long and highlights initiatives the district has targeted in 2022, as well as achievements by CPSD teachers and staff.
The Dec. 13 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in CPSD's Administration Building. All school board meetings are open to the public. Board members will meet again for their first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10, also at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building. A School Board Luncheon is set for Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Jim Stone Elementary School.
