The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet Tuesday night to consider resolutions to enter into contracts with two service providers at its July board meeting, per a meeting agenda provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The first resolution, a contract with Express Employment Professionals, a company which provides assistance to CPSD’s food service department, will renew the district’s partnership with the company until the end of the 2022-23 school year. Express Employment Professionals has partnered with CPSD since 2014.
The other resolution is with Craig’s Mobile Entertainment, a company run by a CPSD employee who also provides DJ and sound reinforcement for the district’s dances and events. That contract will also run through the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Tuesday’s meeting will also be new CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum’s first report for board members. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Collum officially replaced recently retired Superintendent Greg Murry on July 1.
In a final piece of news, CPSD Student Services Director Joel Linn will give his regular report to board members. One of the items he’ll discuss is the district’s School Health Index. A report which takes into account multiple factors including school health policies, education and family and community engagement, the index assigns each school in the district a score. Per documents provided to the Log Cabin, most of the district’s schools average “great” index scores. Three schools, however, including Marguerite Vann Elementary, Simon Middle School and Bob Courtway Middle School, average index scores in the “needs work” category.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building at 2220 Prince St. After July, the board will meet again on Aug. 10, six days ahead of the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.