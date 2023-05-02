The Conway Board of Education will consider a proposal to raise the district’s classified staff salary schedule by 75 cents per hour during its regular meeting Tuesday.

District Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene will present the proposal to board members. In addition to the increase for classified staff, CPSD is proposing an increase in salary for their occupational and physical therapists and audiologists. That increase would bring those employees’ salaries in line with the licensed salary schedule the board passed at last month’s meeting.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

