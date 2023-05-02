The Conway Board of Education will consider a proposal to raise the district’s classified staff salary schedule by 75 cents per hour during its regular meeting Tuesday.
District Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene will present the proposal to board members. In addition to the increase for classified staff, CPSD is proposing an increase in salary for their occupational and physical therapists and audiologists. That increase would bring those employees’ salaries in line with the licensed salary schedule the board passed at last month’s meeting.
Additionally, board members will review CPSD’s student handbook for the 2023-2024 school year. Most of the changes update employee names and contact information. Board members will also review school action plans for each of the district’s campuses, as well as hear a report from Superintendent Jeff Collum.
Thirty total staff elections are up for consideration by board members this month. Some of the elections are for positions that only last through the summer, but board members will vote to approve the election of Jennifer Dozler and Joey Achan as Conway Junior High School’s Dean of Students and Charles Blacknall as Carl Stuart Middle School’s Assistant Principal.
Board members will recognize Conway High School (CHS) student Addi Ellis as this month’s IMPACT student, while the CHS Unified Basketball Team will be recognized during the meeting’s Wampus Cat Pride section.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building on Prince Street. All school board meetings are open to the public. Board members will have its next meeting on June 13, but have a school board luncheon at Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School on Friday.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
