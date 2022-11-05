The Conway Board of Education will hear a proposed revision from Superintendent Jeff Collum to the district’s current meeting agenda and public participation policy during its regular meeting Tuesday.

If approved by board members, the revision would limit patrons to no more than a three-minute presentation when they request their comment to be placed on the board’s meeting agenda. Previously, patrons with approved comments were allowed five minutes to speak. Additionally, the policy revision would not allow patrons to yield any of their three minutes to another speaker.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

