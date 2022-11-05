The Conway Board of Education will hear a proposed revision from Superintendent Jeff Collum to the district’s current meeting agenda and public participation policy during its regular meeting Tuesday.
If approved by board members, the revision would limit patrons to no more than a three-minute presentation when they request their comment to be placed on the board’s meeting agenda. Previously, patrons with approved comments were allowed five minutes to speak. Additionally, the policy revision would not allow patrons to yield any of their three minutes to another speaker.
As of press time Friday, CPSD has not responded to a request for comment on whether the proposed policy revision being brought by Collum has any relation to the events of last month’s board meeting. At that meeting, multiple members of the public spoke ahead of the board’s decision to pass policies on the use of bathrooms by students based on the sex listed on their birth certificate and how students should be roomed together on overnight trips by that same criteria.
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin by Andraea Aguilera, that meeting made national headlines after a local preacher, Cal Paulson, said LGBTQ+ community members “do evil,” later saying, “but let me remind you that those who do such things deserve death.” Paulson’s remarks came in the patrons’ comments portion of the meeting.
The Nov. 8 meeting agenda, provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday and available on the district’s website, has no section for patron comments like the previous two regular board meeting agendas. As of press time, CPSD has not responded to a request for comment to confirm whether there will be a patrons’ comment period at the Nov. 8 meeting.
The November board meeting will also include an update on student enrollment, which currently sits at 10,008, as well as an update on curriculum and instruction from K.K. Bradshaw. Bradshaw’s update will include discussion on areas of focus for school staff through the first quarter of the school year and how district schools are achieving their academic goals.
Board members will also decide on whether to approve Lewis Architects Engineers to serve as the district’s architectural firm. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, CPSD requested qualifications for architectural design services on Sept. 23. Per Nov. 8 meeting agenda documents, the district interviewed five firms after the request went out and chose Lewis Architects Engineers.
In two final pieces of business to note, board members will recognize the district’s IMPACT student, Jack Cooney of Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, and recognize the nine Core Values Champions CPSD has named so far this school year.
The Nov. 8 meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building. All meetings are open to the public. The November board meeting begins a busy period for the school board, as members will meet again for a luncheon on Nov. 11 and convene for a training session on Nov. 14.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
