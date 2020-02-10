The Conway Board of Education will discuss s student transfer request, 28 personnel changes and more during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The board will consider a request for a student to transfer from Conway Public Schools to the Mayflower School District.
Superintendent Greg Murry will introduce the board to Aimee Prince, who was recently named the inaugural executive director of the Conway Public Schools Foundation.
The board will also recognize the food service employees during the meeting.
In personnel business, the board will consider approving 27 resignations and one hire including:
• Kimberly Bales - Bus Driver/Food Service Worker, Transportation and Conway Junior High School, resignation effective Jan. 21, 2020.
• Edward Dow - Transportation Supervisor, Transportation Department, retiring effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
• Danielle Rigdon - Assistant Manager Food Service, Ellen Smith Elementary School, resignation effective Jan. 23, 2020.
• Ashley Williams - Teacher, Marguerite Vann Elementary School, retiring effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Deette Reinhard - Teacher, Jim Stone Elementary School, retiring effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Vicki Altland - Interventionist, Carolyn Lewis Elementary School, retiring effective May 22, 2020.
• Lana Dykes - Teacher, Conway Junior High School, retiring effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Dayna Echols - Teacher, Conway Junior High School, retiring effective May 22, 2020.
• Rayfus Hammons - Custodian, Jim Stone Elementary School, retiring effective June 9, 2020.
• Barry Lueders - Teacher/Coach, Carl Stuart Middle School, retiring effective May 22, 2020.
• Zinnia Clanton - Business Manager, Administration Building, retiring effective June 30, 2020.
• Connie Friant - Vocational Teacher, Conway Area Career Center, retiring effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Noel Boucher - Teacher/Coach, Conway High School, retiring effective May 22, 2020.
• Jean Moore - Guidance Counselor, Conway High School, retiring effective June 8, 2020.
• Bryan Ross - Teacher/Coach, Conway High School, retiring effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Tim Tell - Teacher, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Rebecca White - Teacher, Sallie Cone Preschool, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Amanda Krell - Teacher, Carolyn Lewis Elementary School, effective May 22, 2020.
• Joni Murray - Teacher, Ellen Smith Elementary School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Regina Allen - Special Education Paraprofessional, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Amber Dwyer - Teacher, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Megan Fotioo - Teacher, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Bridget Maxell - Teacher, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Eva Windsor - School Psychology Specialist, Annex, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Abbey Robbins - Teacher, Carl Stuart Middle School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Nicholas Durocher - School Nurse LPN, Conway Junior High School, effective February 27, 2020.
• Jeffery Rion - Teacher/Coach, Conway High School, effective end of contract year (2019-2020).
• Hiring Larry Stephens, Food Service Worker, Conway High School.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayschools.org.
