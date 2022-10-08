The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to vote on whether to pass two controversial policy proposals that have stirred reaction from members of the community.

The policies center on requiring students to use bathrooms on school property that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificate, as well as rooming students on overnight trips by the sex listed on their birth certificate. Since the policies were introduced, heated reactions have been stirred from those for and against the policies. CPSD board members met last week in a work session with the district’s attorney to discuss the policies, their legality and what passing them would mean for the district.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

