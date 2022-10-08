The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to vote on whether to pass two controversial policy proposals that have stirred reaction from members of the community.
The policies center on requiring students to use bathrooms on school property that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificate, as well as rooming students on overnight trips by the sex listed on their birth certificate. Since the policies were introduced, heated reactions have been stirred from those for and against the policies. CPSD board members met last week in a work session with the district’s attorney to discuss the policies, their legality and what passing them would mean for the district.
Board members will vote on the policies at Tuesday’s meeting. At last week’s work session, board member Trip Leach said he expected members of the community in support of the proposed policies to come out to Tuesday’s meeting.
Another important discussion item set for Tuesday’s meeting is the potential to go into executive session. While it is not confirmed, per discussions at last week’s work session, board members will likely enter executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to select a candidate to fill former board Vice President Scott Champlin’s seat. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Champlin resigned in September to spend more time focusing on his family and business.
The CPSD board met on Friday in a work session to discuss candidates for the board seat. The candidate ultimately chosen will fill Champlin’s seat until a special election in May 2023. That winner will hold the seat until regular school board elections a year later in 2024.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, the board will recognize Ida Burns Elementary School student Amani Tate for the district’s IMPACT award. Board members will also hear reports from the district’s Chief Financial Officer and an update from Assistant Superintendent for Innovative Programs Joel Linn on CPSD’s Book Challenge Committee.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
