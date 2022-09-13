The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will discuss a proposed new policy regarding the use of bathrooms affected by gender at district campuses and facilities at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.

The policy, per meeting documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat, would require students and staff to use multiple occupancy bathrooms according to their sex if approved. CPSD’s definition of “sex,” “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate,” will mean the proposed policy will require multiple occupancy bathrooms to be labeled as strictly for the male or female sex.

