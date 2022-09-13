The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will discuss a proposed new policy regarding the use of bathrooms affected by gender at district campuses and facilities at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.
The policy, per meeting documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat, would require students and staff to use multiple occupancy bathrooms according to their sex if approved. CPSD’s definition of “sex,” “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate,” will mean the proposed policy will require multiple occupancy bathrooms to be labeled as strictly for the male or female sex.
The policy does, however, provide accommodations for people who don’t wish to comply with it. “Reasonable accommodations” for those individuals who don’t wish to comply with the policy will be access to a single occupancy bathroom, per the proposal’s language.
“The bathroom policy came about from board member discussions [and] request,” CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Monday.
Similarly, board members will discuss another policy proposal regarding the assignment of roommates while traveling overnight. Using the same definition of “sex” as the proposed bathroom policy, this one will require staff to assign students traveling overnight for school functions to room together in multiple occupancy rooms based off their sex.
Also like the bathroom policy, this one provides for accommodations for students who don’t want to comply with it, offering access to a single occupancy room at the student’s expense.
“The policy regarding overnight trips is a policy that the Department of Education asked the district to make,” Kendrick said.
Both policies are on a 30-day read, meaning they’ll first be introduced at Tuesday’s meeting. An approval of the policy can occur no earlier than the board’s October meeting.
Board members will also discuss CPSD’s enrollment report. The report, provided to the Log Cabin ahead of the meeting, has the district at a total of more than 10,000 students, with Conway Junior High School and Conway High School having the bulk of the district’s enrollment. Carl Stuart Middle School is the most populated of its age-range with 746 students, while Carolyn Lewis Elementary School has 555 students, the most of CPSD’s grade schools.
In a final piece of business to note, board members will recognize the district’s 16 Teachers of the Year, as well as the overall Teacher of the Year, Ray and Phyllis Simon Middle School’s Hailey Carr.
A closed employee hearing will follow the public portion of Tuesday night’s board meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in Conway High School’s auditorium.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
