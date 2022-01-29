The Conway Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the school board rezoning and election process at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building on Prince Street.
CPSD Attorney Jay Bequette will meet with the board discuss information regarding the school board re-election process, and the board will need to review and consider the information Bequette provides.
Zone 2, which is under board member Bill Clements, and Zone 3, which is under Diane Robinson, have been rezoned to accommodate for changes in the population in their areas according to the 2020 census.
Zone 2 has seen a significant growth in its population since the 2010 census and because of this will be giving about 1,017 voters to Zone 3, which has seen “very little” growth over the past decade, according to agenda documents.
Due to the redrawn board zones in these two areas, both Clements and Robinson will have to go through a re-election process in compliance with Arkansas law.
All other school zones will remain intact other than Amy Ferdowsian from Zone 1 who is up for re-election this spring anyway.
The special meeting is open to the public.
