The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will reorganize and name its Primary Board Disbursing Officer at Tuesday’s June meeting, meeting documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday read.

Board members Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier will sit in for their first meeting on the school board on Tuesday following their victories against incumbent former board members Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn in last month’s school board election. Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Rhonda Wood swore Franklin into her board position in a ceremony at Conway City Hall on May 30, while Second Division Circuit Court Judge Troy Braswell swore Geier in on June 1 at the Faulkner County Courthouse.

