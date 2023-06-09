The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will reorganize and name its Primary Board Disbursing Officer at Tuesday’s June meeting, meeting documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday read.
Board members Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier will sit in for their first meeting on the school board on Tuesday following their victories against incumbent former board members Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn in last month’s school board election. Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Rhonda Wood swore Franklin into her board position in a ceremony at Conway City Hall on May 30, while Second Division Circuit Court Judge Troy Braswell swore Geier in on June 1 at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
Ahead of Tuesday’s reorganization, Andre’ Acklin is the current board president, while Cunningham had served as vice president. Linda Hargis serves as secretary.
Also on Tuesday, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum will present outstanding educational performance awards to Carolyn Lewis Elementary School, Ruth Doyle Middle School and Conway Junior High School. Collum will also discuss the district’s current enrollment numbers, as well as update board members on CPSD’s implementation of the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ 145-page education reform legislation that passed the Arkansas State Legislature this spring.
Currently, the implementation of the LEARNS Act by state officials is on hold following a temporary restraining order granted by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright on May 26. The Arkansas Supreme Court is considering the restraining order now after temporarily upholding it last week and it is unclear when a decision will be reached.
Petitioners challenged that legislators did not follow the state constitution when voting on the LEARNS Act, specifically the emergency clause that put the law into effect immediately. Without the emergency clause, state officials will be unable to implement the LEARNS Act until Aug. 1, the date it becomes effective. Aug. 1 is just 20 days before the start of school for CPSD.
Additional agenda items to note for Tuesday’s meeting include:
CPSD Director of Programs and Accountability Tammy Woosley will update board members on academic scores within the district, including reading data on kindergarten through eighth grade students.
Board members will approve the hiring of 81 employees and the resignations of 18.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building. All board meetings are open to the public. Overflow seating will be available in the Conway High School Lecture Hall. Two days after Tuesday’s meeting, on June 15, board members will meet for a work session at 11 a.m. in the Administration Building. The board’s July meeting is set for 6 p.m. on July 18, one week later than usual.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
