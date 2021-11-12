The Conway Board of Education met Tuesday evening at its monthly school board meeting where board member Bill Clements brought up concerns about the lack of bus drivers in the district.
Jason Lawrence, Conway’s director of support services, told the board Tuesday that the shortage of bus drivers in the district is so bad that he and other people in the office have to drive a bus some days, sometimes doing double routes.
“There’s just no applicants,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of custodians and teachers that drive, but it’s just not enough. It’s frustrating; it’s frustrating for me.”
Superintendent Jeff Collum said that while Conway has competitive pay with other districts, it’s just not doing enough to bring in the applicants they need.
“We’re all going for the same group of people, and it’s really hard right now,” Collum said.
Collum said that the district has a plan it hopes to announce in early 2022 that they hope will get more people to apply.
“We’re looking at what we can do, like sign-on bonuses and being competitive with those districts,” he said. “We’ve got a plan that we’re trying to put out that if they drive a bus for us, it’s pretty good pay. It’s a challenge, it really is.”
The board also gave an update at the meeting on the district’s COVID-19 numbers since the board overturned the mask mandate at the previous meeting last month.
Joel Linn, the director of student services, told the board that there were currently 22 active student cases and 181 students in quarantine as of Tuesday afternoon, which is up from this time last month from 15 active student cases and just 38 students in quarantine.
School Board Secretary Diane Robinson voiced her concerns over the significant rise in quarantine numbers since the mask mandate was lifted, but Linn said it’s not concering enough to bring the mask mandate back.
“We’re hoping that Thanksgiving will give people time away from each other to improve our numbers like we see with other illnesses,” Linn said. “I hope to see things get better as we go through the next few months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.