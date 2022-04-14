The Conway Board of Education voted to withdraw its complaint against Faulkner County at its monthly meeting Tuesday, deeming it now unnecessary since there is no longer a candidate seeking election in Zone 5.
The school board made a motion at its previous meeting in March to file a complaint against Faulkner County stating that the election commission and the county clerk were operating outside of their rights by opening the school board elections across all zones.
This left Zone 5, currently held by school board Vice President Scott Champlin, to have a candidate fill the position without Champlin filing because he didn’t think he had to run for re-election for this upcoming election cycle.
However, according to Teddy Stewart, the attorney representing the district, the day after the school board filed this complaint, Jevin Smith, the person who was running for Zone 5, withdrew his candidacy for the school board.
“Jevin [Smith] very nicely and humbly pulled out once he understood the situation,” Trip Leach, board president, said.
With no one currently running for Zone 5, Stewart said that Champlin will now act as a holdover candidate, which is when a school board member remains in their position for one full term when no one files to run for that position.
The board also went over the school handbook for the 2022-2023 school year with the only major changes being that parents must now sign a form to object to release directory information for their child (yearbook photos, home addresses, etc.); students serving at home suspension can now be allowed to complete their assignments when they return to school; and the district can now use Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days for inclement weather closures rather than completely canceling school for “snow days.”
The board also approved salary changes and bonuses to all Conway Public School District (CPSD) staff.
These salary changes and bonuses include a 1.25 percent raise to the base salary of all CPSD employees; a one-time $500 bonus payment for all CPSD employees; an additional one-time retention payment of $3,000 for all licensed CPSD employees; and an additional one-time retention payment of $2,900 for all classified CPSD employees.
The board approved these changes after a poll sent out to all CPSD employees showed that of the 889 employees that responded, only three voted against the salary changes and bonuses making 99.7 percent of responding employees in favor.
The total cost of these payments is estimated to be $6.13 million, and contracts will be issued to all employees for next school year reflecting this adjustment.
