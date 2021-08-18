Faulkner County students are back in school.
Conway, Greenbrier, Mayflower, St. Joseph Schools and Guy-Perkins all began the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.
Conway Christian started school Aug. 4 but lower schools dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and upper schools dismissed at noon on that day. Aug. 5 was the first full day of school for lower and upper schools. Vilonia schools start Wednesday.
Masks are currently required at Conway, Guy-Perkins and St. Joseph Schools.
Masks are recommended but not required at Conway Christian, Greenbrier, Mayflower and Vilonia.
The Log Cabin Democrat asked readers to submit their back-to-school photos and received an overwhelming response. There was not enough space to include all of them in one or two editions, so the LCD will run the back-to-school photos throughout the week.
Submit back-to-school photos for publication to editorial@thecabin.net.
